Dollar Gen. strengthens exec team

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has tapped Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. The retailer also named Carman Wenkoff executive vice president and chief information officer.

Reiser, who had been serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Vitamin Shoppe, was slated to join Dollar General on July 12. He replaces Jim Thorpe, who recently retired from Dollar General, which operates some 13,600 stores in 44 states.

Dollar General noted that Reiser will bring more than 30 years of experience in retail management, private brand sourcing and regulatory affairs to his new role.

“Jason is an innovative merchant who has a broad range of experience in discount retail and a track record of leadership excellence,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Jason’s deep understanding of our customer and small-box retail, coupled with his proven ability to drive results, will strengthen our leadership team as we strive to capture future growth ­opportunities.”

At the Vitamin Shoppe, Reiser was responsible for merchandising, operations and supply chain. Before joining the specialty store chain, he served as the chief merchandising officer of Family Dollar Stores from 2013 to 2016. (In that capacity, Reiser was recognized as one of Mass Market Retailers’ Six Who Made a Difference in 2014.)

Reiser started his retail career as a pharmacy manager for Walmart. From there, he rose through the ranks to positions of increasing responsibility. He served as vice president of merchandising for health and family care at Sam’s Club from 2010 to 2013.

Reiser was trained as a pharmacist, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Northeastern University.

Wenkoff was set to join Dollar General as executive vice president and chief information officer, effective July 10. He replaces Ryan Boone, who recently announced his retirement.

Wenkoff brings a broad range of experience to Dollar General, with success in implementing digital strategies and payment and loyalty solutions at the retail level.

“We continue to focus on enhancing our digital presence and meeting our customers when and how they decide to engage with us,” Vasos said. “I’m confident with Carman’s vision we will continue to strengthen these efforts as well as leveraging technology to improve our processes, lower costs and drive a better customer experience.”

Wenkoff most recently served as chief information officer and chief digital officer for Subway restaurants. Under his leadership, the company’s information technology team created an innovative digital marketing platform and point-of-sale system, as well as many other integrated store technology solutions to help increase sales and profitability. Prior to his role at Subway restaurants, Wenkoff was part of the IT and management team at Subway’s franchisee-owned Independent Purchasing Cooperative. He also served as chairman of the Retail Gift Card Association.