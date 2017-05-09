Dollar General and Coca-Cola salute military

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has teamed up with Coca-Cola Co. on a new Share a Coke patriotic can series honoring service members, veterans and their families.

Dollar General will exclusively offer the Coca-Cola Share a Coke military 16-ounce can collection from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2017. Each 16-ounce can will be available for purchase for $1 each and allow customers to salute a veteran, service member, military spouse, military mom or military dad. The patriotic can also commemorates Coca-Cola’s partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) by prominently featuring the USO badge.

During the campaign, customers are encouraged to recognize and thank the military community on social media by posting their message and a photo of themselves with one of the military Coca-Cola cans using the #CokeDGSupportMilitary hashtag. Customers are also encouraged to send a message to service members through the USO at www.destinationcoke.com. The USO will display the messages collected at USO locations globally.

Dollar General and Coca-Cola said they plan to make a $25,000 donation to the USO at the conclusion of the campaign in September.

“Dollar General is excited to partner with Coca-Cola to recognize our military community this summer,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “From founding the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supports service members transition to civilian life by finding meaningful employment opportunities, to the company’s military employee resource group and showing support with exclusive military discounts, Dollar General is proud of its ongoing support of our military community.”