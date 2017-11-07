Dollar General announces holiday initiatives

Retailer announces hours of operation, digital deals, gift options and more to help shoppers get ready for the season.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — With the year-end holidays approaching, Dollar General announced it is offering customers everyday low prices on thousands of items useful in celebrating “affordably and in style,” with a holiday assortment that includes home décor in trendy themes, gifts for family and friends, fashionable apparel for winter weather and food and snack items.

“Our strategy this season remains consistent with our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with value and convenience with another exceptional year of holiday merchandise,” said Jason Reiser, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “During the next few weeks of holiday preparations and excitement, Dollar General looks forward to welcoming customers to our stores to help them celebrate.”

The holiday savings start to gear up with four days of deals from Sunday, November 19 through Wednesday, November 22 with buy-one-get-one-free offers, preparations for a Thanksgiving meal, electronics and holiday gift options.

On Thanksgiving Day, shoppers will encounter BOGO offers on assorted As Seen on TV items, food storage containers, cosmetics and select coffees; 50% savings on all holiday tree décor, including trees, ornaments, lights, tree skirts and tree toppers; 20% off the purchase of two or more qualifying gift card purchases and savings on electronics from Polaroid, Vivitar and iRocker.

Dollar General stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day as the discount retailer gears up for the holiday shopping season. Dollar General also said it is offering shoppers a number of deals, promotions and gift options in the coming weeks.

Thanksgiving Day also kicks off a three-day sale including a buy one, get a second 75% off sale on qualifying toys, BOGO offers, 50% savings on plush, fleece and flannel throws and savings on select coffee makers while quantities last.

Dollar General stores will be open during normal business hours — 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. — on Black Friday and on December 22 and December 23. Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day.

Also this season, Dollar General said customers could take advantage of up to about $200 in additional holiday savings this season with easy-to-use digital offers and coupons. New subscribers to Dollar General’s Digital Coupon platform can receive $1 off their first $1 or more in-store purchase. To access or subscribe to Dollar General’s digital coupons, customers may visit www.dollargeneral.com/coupons or click on “digital coupons” in the DG mobile app for smartphones.

Visitors to Dollar General’s e-commerce site will encounter exclusive savings and specials during the holiday season. Deals include online-only sales and free shipping offers

The website will also offer ideas for holiday decorations and feature information about health and beauty needs, fashionable apparel options, gift ideas and New Year celebrations.

Make the gifts under the tree look just as beautiful with trendy and seasonal gift-wrapping options. Dollar General said it is also offering an assortment of gift-wrap, gift bags, bows and boxes, as well as gift stockings and mantel décor. In addition, Dollar General is also offering nutcrackers, floral wreaths, floor décor and an assortment of winter bedding, blankets and throws that a shopper can use to transform the home for the holidays.

Dollar General said it is making gift-giving one of the most affordable and easy parts of the season, with options for recipients of all ages, including toys, apparel, bath sets for women, men and kids, gift cards, fragrance sets and electronics.

Dollar General is offering customers an immediate 25% discount off all qualifying toy purchases of $75 or more, both in stores and online, now through December 24.

For the second year, Dollar General will serve as the title sponsor for the collegiate bowl game that airs on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. CST. The game pairs teams from the Sun Belt Conference and the Mid-American Conference, and will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.