Dollar General enters 44th state

North Dakota store among 1,000 openings planned in 2017

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. expanded into its 44state on Sunday with the opening of a store in Hankinson, North Dakota. The company said it plans to open six additional stores in the state through this spring.

“Celebrating today’s grand opening in North Dakota is very exciting for Dollar General,” Dollar General chief executive officer Todd Vasos said in a statement. “This is an important milestone for Dollar General as we expand into our 44th state and build our presence in the upper Midwest. We look forward to serving additional communities with value and convenience as we grow our footprint throughout the state and welcoming new North Dakotan employees to the Dollar General family.”

Dollar General’s stores in North Dakota are scheduled to be supported by items from one of the company’s newest distribution centers, which is located in Janesville, Wis.

Dollar General last added new states to its territory in March 2015, when it expanded from 40 states to 43 states with the grand opening of stores in Maine, Rhode Island and Oregon.

The retailer has announced that it plans to open 1,000 new stores store and two state-of-the-art distribution centers in 2017. The expansion will create 10,000 new jobs, the company said, boosting the retailer’s workforce by 9% and marking the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” Vasos said. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday-low prices on quality merchandise to customers. Since joining Dollar General in 2008, I’ve had the privilege to see the company grow from approximately 72,000 employees to more than 130,000 anticipated employees by end of the 2017 fiscal year.”

“This year’s continued growth presents numerous opportunities for candidates looking to begin and develop their careers at one of America’s fastest-growing retailers,” said Bob Ravener, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer.