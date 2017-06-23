Dollar General names Jason Reiser chief merchant

Veteran retail executive to leave COO post at Vitamin Shoppe

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has named Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Plans call for Reiser, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer at The Vitamin Shoppe, to join Dollar General on July 12. He will replace Jim Thorpe, who recently retired from Dollar General, which operates some 13,600 stores in 44 states.

Dollar General noted that Reiser will bring more than 30 years of experience in retail management, private brand sourcing and regulatory affairs to his new role.

“Jason is an innovative merchant who has a broad range of experience in discount retail and a track record of leadership excellence,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “I believe Jason’s deep understanding of our customer and small-box retail, coupled with his proven ability to drive results, will strengthen our leadership team as we strive to capture future growth opportunities.”

At The Vitamin Shoppe, Reiser was responsible for merchandising, operations and supply chain. Before joining the specialty store chain, he served as the chief merchandising officer of Family Dollar Stores from 2013 to 2016.

Reiser started his retail career as a pharmacy manager for Walmart. From there, he rose through the ranks to positions of increasing responsibility. He served as vice president of merchandising for health and family care at Sam’s Club from 2010 to 2013.

Reiser was trained as a pharmacist, earning a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Northeastern University.