Dollar General names Scruggs chief digital officer

Executive will be responsible for customer engagement

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has named Rob Scruggs its chief digital and customer engagement officer. In the new post he will lead the retailer’s strategy for customer engagement, including digital experience and tools.

Scruggs brings over 17 years of experience focused on customer and user engagement to his new post. He most recently served as global director of client experience for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for global commercial client experience. Before that he held customer experience roles at Asurion, E*TRADE and J.P. Morgan Chase.

“Rob brings a strong record of successful innovation in developing customer experience strategies across complex industries,” said Dollar General executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Jason Reiser. “At Dollar General, Rob’s experience will help accelerate our digital strategy as we continue to focus on developing digital resources that can help our customers save time and money.”