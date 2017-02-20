Dollar General unveils small-format concept

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has opened its first small-format DGX stores, premiering the concept in Nashville and Raleigh, N.C.

“We are excited about our new smaller-store concept and the opportunity to serve busy city dwellers with everyday-low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format,” said chief executive officer Todd Vasos. “The DGX format is geared to meet the needs of the Millennial shopper, which is an emerging and important part of our customer base and will help us broaden our appeal to attract a new segment of urban customers who put a high premium on value and convenience.”

With a sales floor of approximately 3,400 square feet, DGX emphasizes items geared toward instant consumption. Features include a soda fountain, a coffee station and grab-and-go sandwiches. Additional items include a limited assortment of grocery offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies, an expanded health and beauty section, and items not typically found in quick-trip stores, including an edited assortment of home decor, electronics and seasonal offerings.

The DGX outlets are among 1,000 store openings that Dollar General is planning for 2017. It also intends to debut two state-of-the-art distribution centers. The expansion will create 10,000 new jobs, boosting the retailer’s workforce by 9% and marking the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Vasos. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday-low prices on quality merchandise to customers. Since joining Dollar General in 2008, I’ve had the privilege to see the company grow from approximately 72,000 employees to more than 130,000 anticipated employees by end of the 2017 fiscal year.”

“This year’s continued growth presents numerous opportunities for candidates looking to begin and develop their careers at one of America’s fastest-growing retailers,” said Bob Ravener, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer.