Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural Toothpaste line launches

NEW LONDON, Conn.

— Sheffield Pharmaceuticals has launched Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural Toothpaste, a new line of fluoride-free toothpastes made from Dr. Sheffield’s natural recipes. Each toothpaste recipe is formulated to whiten teeth, reduce plaque and freshen breath, the company said.

Named for Sheffield Pharmaceuticals’ founder, Dr. Washington Sheffield, a dental surgeon, Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural Toothpastes contain no artificial foaming agents, synthetic detergents, colors, flavors, sweeteners, GMOs or animal by-products. The toothpastes are not tested on animals.

Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural Toothpaste comes in four recipes: Peppermint, Wintergreen, Sensitive Care and Extra Whitening.

“Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural Toothpaste was developed in response to the rise in consumers looking for premium, natural products for themselves and their families,” said Jeffrey Davis, Sheffield Pharmaceuticals’ president and chief executive officer. “Today’s consumers place high value on the quality, efficacy and safety of health and personal care products, and they trust Sheffield, the originator of toothpaste, to deliver. Dr. Sheffield’s Premium Natural toothpaste proves that ‘natural’ is both great for health and great tasting.”