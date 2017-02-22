EcoTools teams up with the Miss America Organization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — EcoTools is partnering with the Miss America Organization to be the exclusive provider of cosmetic accessories to the organization.

EcoTools, a brand from Paris Presents Inc., offers a full collection of makeup accessories, featuring cruelty-free, recyclable materials.

“We are so pleased to welcome EcoTools into the Miss America family,” said Josh Randle, the Miss America Organization’s chief operating officer. “The EcoTools collection of cosmetic accessories is second to none, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, and Eco­Tools to promote our mutual mission of empowering young women everywhere to look and live beautifully.”

Stacey Ramstedt, senior director of marketing at Paris Presents Inc. said that “EcoTools is dedicated to creating an encouraging platform for women to embrace their true beauty and ultimately help make a more beautiful world around them.

“Being able to work with Savvy Shields this year is an incredible opportunity for us, especially given what the Miss America Organization represents and the inspiration they, along with Savvy, provide to women each and every day.”