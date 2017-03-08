EcoTools teams with actress on beauty campaign

GURNEE, Ill. — Beauty accessory brand EcoTools and actress Vanessa Hudgens, in celebration of Wednesday’s International Women’s Day, have announced the 2017 #MyTrueBeauty campaign — an eight-week mobile tour to help women around the country take the intimidation out of makeup application and embrace all beauty.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with EcoTools to bring more awareness to the amazing #MyTrueBeauty campaign, which is all about having the confidence to live in your own beauty, love who you are and make a beautiful impact on the world,” said Hudgens. “I love trying new looks and styles, but knowing where to start can be overwhelming. The #MyTrueBeauty tour aims to help women make their beauty routines more approachable and have fun with their look.”

During tour stops, guests can explore the New Modern Eco collection and learn about the key areas of makeup application — base, eyes, finish — with guidance from makeup artists and product experts.

As part of the campaign and in continuation of its collaboration with Glamour magazine’s global philanthropic initiative, The Girl Project, EcoTools is contributing a second-annual $100,000 donation to the organization and releasing three limited-edition brush sets:

Prepped for Change: tools and brushes for every step to create a base, including a facial scrubber to cleanse; a skin perfecting brush to apply moisturizers and creams; and concealer, foundation and powder brushes.

Eye Am Courageous: consisting of the flat liner, round shadow, define crease and micro blending brushes plus the detailer tweezers, brow stencil and groomer.

Glow For It: eye shadow and shading brushes, pointed concealer and angled powder brushes, highlighting fan and mini mirror.

The Girl Project, according to Glamour, is its commitment to support girls’ education in partnership with U.S. and international charities. The initiative is dedicated to providing girls with the tools they need to finish their education by taking on the big issues that keep girls out of school — such as poverty, bullying, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence.

“Beauty is born from confidence, and confidence stems from education, big dreams and people along the way who believe in you,” said Cindi Leive, editor-in-chief of Glamour. “EcoTools’ generous $100,000 donation to The Girl Project will go a long way to support more time in classrooms for girls around the world to learn what their bright futures can achieve. We’re grateful to have EcoTools as a continued partner in this mission.”

For 10 years, EcoTools has offered innovative natural beauty accessories designed to benefit today’s woman and the environment around her. The brand said that it prides itself on its support of women’s empowerment and roots in earth-conscious beauty products.

“The essence of the #MyTrueBeauty campaign is to help women embrace and celebrate beauty and confidence in themselves and one another,” said Stacey Ramstedt, senior director of marketing at Paris Presents Inc. “Our work with Vanessa Hudgens and The Girl Project continue to drive beauty through every definition, and this year’s mobile tour will allow EcoTools fans and friends to continue to explore their own beauty and potential.”

The #MyTrueBeauty tour kicks off in New York City on April 18 and goes to different cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago among others. Stops will feature five-minute mini-makeovers, brush education, photo opportunities and beauty tutorials. Fans will also have the chance to connect with EcoTools beauty ambassador, Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields and social ambassador Alex Garza in selected cities.