ECRM/MMR blind taste test winners

LAS VEGAS — Bylada Foods LLC won first place in the ECRM/MMR Blind Taste Test Awards during ECRM’s recent Store Brands Foods EPPS here.

A panel of 12 retailer-judges blindly tasted both the store brand product entries and their national brand equivalents, and voted on which they preferred. Bylada Foods’ Mini Pizza Bagels product was preferred over the national brand by nine of the 12 judges.

There was a tie for the finalist award, with Casa Moller USA Inc.’s OKA Aloe beverage and Kenny’s Candy & Confections’ “Aussie Style” Premium Soft Licorice each getting eight out of 12 votes.

The Winners

Established in 2005, Moonachie, N.J.-based Bylada Foods is a family owned business that produces frozen snacks and appetizers supplying customers throughout North America. Its Mini Pizza Bagels are crispy mini bagels with tomato sauce and a variety of different toppings to choose from, including 3 Cheese, Pepperoni, and Sausage & Pepperoni. According to the company, the product is designed so that once heated it’s crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Casa Moller USA Inc., Miami, Fla., launched in 2012 has developed a series of brands to the national market, including the OKA Products line which includes awards finalist OKA Aloe, the leading line of OKA Products that, along with OKA Coco, has distribution at some of the largest food retail chains supermarket chains in the country, such as Walmart, Shop Rite and WinnDixie. OKA Aloe is the company’s Aloe juice product, which the company says offers several health benefits, including detoxification, healthy digestion, and skin benefits.

Perham, Minn.-based Kenny’s Candy & Confections is a family-owned and led company that manufactures candy, confections and snacks brands in the U.S. Its “Aussie Style” Premium Soft Licorice is tailored to American consumers’ taste and texture preferences, according to the company, and it’s produced as a twist/ribbed product (as opposed to a smooth chunk).