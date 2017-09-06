Family Dollar seeking new suppliers

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Family Dollar is inviting new companies to join its roster of branded and private label suppliers. To that end the retailer, now a division of Dollar Tree Inc., is hosting a pair of Open Buy Day events next month at its headquarters here.

An event scheduled for October 19 will focus on nonfoods categories, and will be overseen by Mike Mannion, Family Dollar’s senior vice president of merchandising for household products and HBA. A second event, scheduled for October 26, will be devoted to the grocery segment and will be overseen by Mike Wilkins, senior vice president of merchandising for food, beverages, pet and tobacco.

“We are interested in reviewing your best items that are innovative, unique, and can drive incremental sales with our value-minded customers,” Mannion said in remarks aimed at potential new suppliers. “We are seeking to keep our shelf assortments, our off shelf promotional and seasonal programs fresh, relevant, and innovative. Expanding our vendor base to find relevant differentiated innovative items for our customers that grow sales is critical to the value we provide our customers.”

Family Dollar is looking for planogram items, in and out product opportunities, monthly and seasonal off shelf opportunities, end caps, power panels and clip strip programs.

For the Open Buy event scheduled for October 19, Family Dollar is seeking suppliers in the following categories:

Hair Care, Hair accessories, Beauty Care, Skin Care, Bath, Cosmetics, Fragrance

Multi-Cultural Hair Care, Multi-Cultural Beauty Care

Oral Care, Shave, Deodorant

Pain Relief, Cough & Cold Remedy, Allergy, Lip Care, Digestive Health, First Aid

Vitamin/Nutrition

Laundry, Household Cleaners, Paper Towels

Trash Bags, Semi-Durable and Disposable Food Storage, Plates, Cups, Napkins

Hardware, Automotive Supplies

For the food/beverage and pet event on October 26, buyers will meet with suppliers in these categories:

Dry Grocery, Salty Snacks, Cookies/Crackers

Beverages

Candy

Dairy, Frozen Foods, Pkg. Deli

Pet Food, Treats and Accessories

ECRM will be organizing and managing the events, which will include about 20 Family Dollar category managers. To participate, suppliers should email Shelly Wright, senior retail solutions account manager at ECRM, at shellywright@ecrm.marketgate.com.