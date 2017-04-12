Five Below opens stores in California

PHILADELPHIA — Discount retailer Five Below Inc. is set to open its first nine stores in California next week, with grand opening events at nine locations in the Los Angeles area.

Five Below, which sells products for under $5 for preteens and teens through a chain of 550 stores in 32 states, said it is excited to bring its “unique and differentiated concept” to California as part of its plan to add about 100 stores this year.

Each of the California stores will open at 10 a.m. on April 21 in Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Compton, Hawthorne, Montebello, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, South Gate and Redlands.

“Our growth westward has been careful and strategic, and well worth the wait, as we believe Five Below will have a tremendous reception and reaction in Southern California,” said Joel Anderson, Five Below’s chief executive officer. “We’re not just dipping our toe in the Pacific with these openings, we’re diving in with nine stores and several more to follow within a matter of months. We expect California to be our largest state for stores in the coming years.”

Five Below sells an ever-evolving selection of products that are organized into eight categories: style, room, sports, tech, crafts, party, candy and now.

“From basketballs and Bluetooth headphones to T-shirts and hot beauty products, Five Below has quickly established itself as the place to find today’s ‘gotta have’ items, including virtual reality viewers, mermaid sequin pillows and everything to make your own slime,” the company said in a statement. Each store is stocked with items from national brands such as Disney, Marvel, Pez, Lego and Crayola, as well as brands exclusive to Five Below, including Funky Fingers nail polish and Series-8 Fitness athletic and yoga gear.