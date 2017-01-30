FMI honors Crenshaw with Rabb Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.The Food Marketing Institute on Friday honored former Publix Super Markets Inc. chief executive officer Ed Crenshaw with the organization’s highest honor, the Rabb Award

FMI recognized Crenshaw for excellence in serving the consumer, the community and the industry at a celebratory event at the Midwinter Executive Conference. The awards ceremony was further marked by a testimonial from Publix CEO Todd Jones, who recognized Crenshaw’s 42-year career saying, “It’s a reflection of our company culture and the legacy that you have built. You’ve weathered recessions and fluctuating market trends; you’ve taught us how to be humble; you’ve been a mentor in our careers, a supporter of our communities, and built solid business relationships; and perhaps most importantly, you’ve given us your time and invaluable counsel.”

Crenshaw began his career at Publix as a store clerk. He went on to hold management, buying and store operations positions before earning the titles of executive vice president of retail in 1994 and president in 1996. Crenshaw took the helm as CEO in 2008. He retired from that post in April 2016, but remains chairman of the company’s board of directors. Crenshaw’s reputation for exceptional leadership is well regarded in the business and trade communities.

“Publix is consistently recognized as one of the top companies to work for 19 consecutive years, and it’s Ed’s remarkable leadership that has nurtured Publix’s reputation for two decades,” FMI president and CEO Leslie Sarasin said. “We honor Ed tonight because he has truly been integral to the strategic development of FMI policies and positions – from the development of industry resources, its health care agenda, labeling issues and its political action committee – all while keeping the needs of the consumer in a clear line of sight.”

Crenshaw has also been involved with causes outside the supermarket industry, having served with the Kidney Foundation of Central Florida, the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, the Polk Museum of Art, the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, the Polk County School Board Business Commission, and Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He is chair of the Board of Overseers for the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College, and is a member of Florida’s Council of 100.

He has served on the board of the standards organization GS1-US and is a member of FMI’s board of directors.