FMI presents food safety award to Publix

ARLINGTON, VA — The Food Marketing Institute has presented its inaugural Food Safety Innovation Award to Publix Super Markets Inc.

“We created this award to recognize companies that have made an innovative contribution and commitment to food safety and to encourage others in the industry, government and academia to search for creative solutions and implement new practices in continuing to keep our food the safest it can be,” said Hilary Thesmar, chief food and product safety officer and senior vice president of food safety programs at FMI. “The award selection committee concurred that Publix maintains the highest standards for food safety, and the company’s commitment transcends supply chain, distribution facilities, retail stores and customer education. Publix understands that food safety is a shared responsibility and effectively collaborates with its association in addition to government agencies.

“Food safety remains a priority for the food retail industry and FMI regularly works with partners like IFPTI to promote the advancement of food protection. In addition, we offer comprehensive food safety training materials designed for food retail, resources on food safety best practices and food safety advice and guidance throughout the supply chain.”

Publix was recognized specifically for its food safety training programs. Tens of thousands of associates and managers are trained and certified in food safety. In addition, Publix has implemented food safety training programs for its industrial operations and supplier community.

“Food safety is a top priority for Publix, and we have taken a leadership role in food safety training,” said Publix director of corporate quality assurance Michael Roberson. “Food safety is a shared responsibility, and each associate must make a personal commitment to maintain all aspects of food safety to protect our customers and offer safe, high-quality food each and every day.”

The award was presented in conjunction with the International Food Protection Training Institute. Publix was recognized for its achievement at a Capitol Hill Reception honoring IFPTI senior fellows.