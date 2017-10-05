Food Lion expands rewards program pilot

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion has expanded its personalized rewards pilot program to the Greensboro, N.C., market.

“Through the Shop & Earn MVP Customer Rewards Program, we are offering our customers the opportunity to save an average of $20, or more, each month in our stores in categories they are already shopping in,” said Food Lion vice president of marketing Deborah Sabo. “The more our customers shop at Food Lion, the more they will save. We believe our customers will find tremendous value through these personalized offers based on their shopping behavior.”

Shop & Earn is being rolled out to customers in the company’s Greensboro, N.C., market following a successful test in the Raleigh, N.C., market earlier this year, according to the company. The program may be rolled out to all Food Lion stores if it continues to prove popular with consumers.

Food Lion customers can enroll in the program via the grocer’s web site, or on the Food Lion mobile app. The program works by offering shoppers personalized deals on the products and categories they shop most often. To earn the savings, they must meet preset spending goals. Shoppers can track their progress online or via the app, and when they meet their goals, the rewards are automatically redeemed on their next shopping trip.