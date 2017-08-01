Food Lion unveils new look in Greensboro, N.C.

Ribbon cuttings set for 93 remodeled stores

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion said it will celebrate the remodeling of 93 stores in the Greensboro, N.C., market on Wednesday, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and gift card giveaways.

The grocery retail invested $178 million in the market this year, remodeling stores, lowering prices and hiring hundreds of additional associates.

“Food Lion has been a proud neighbor in the greater Greensboro community since 1968, and we’re excited to bring these improvements to our 93 stores in the area,” said Food Lion president Meg Ham. “We’ve spent the past several months making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices to nourish their families, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. As Food Lion celebrates our 60th anniversary this year, we invite everyone to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we’ve made in order to deliver the products and services our customers expect.”

According to the company, customers will see a number of changes at the remodeled stores. Among them:

An easier shopping experience with like products grouped together, and new signage designed to help customers locate items faster;

A more efficient checkout process;

Lower prices on thousands of items across all departments;

Improved quality and freshness for products throughout the store, including produce and meats;

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments that is relevant to the customers in each store, such as more local products like produce, craft beer, and natural and organic selections;

Enhanced customer service that was achieved by hiring more than 1,000 associates throughout the region and investing in additional customer-centric training for nearly 7,000 associates in the market.

“With every change we make, we always have our customers at heart,” Ham. “That’s why we not only invested in our stores, we also invested in promoting great associates and hiring promising new talent. It’s also why, as part of our grand re-opening celebrations, we’re partnering again with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve. Giving back to our communities is something we’re just as passionate about as serving our customers every day in our stores.”

Food Lion has donated a mobile food pantry, valued at over $100,000, to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. The vehicle is designed to bring food to places where it is needed throughout the 18 counties served by the food bank.