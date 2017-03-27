Food Lion to remodel 93 stores

SALISBURY, N.C. — Ahold Delhaize’s Food Lion chain said that its $178 million project to remodel 93 grocery stores in the Greensboro, N.C., market will be completed by August.

Greensboro is the fifth market to get store upgrades as part of an initiative called “Easy, Fresh and Affordable … You Can Count On Food Lion Every Day!” The strategy involves improvements throughout the stores, from the expansion of product assortments to customer-centric training for associates and investments in lower prices.

The effort, which ultimately will involve the rebranding of the chain’s more than 1,000 stores in 10 states, was launched in 2014 with upgrades of stores in the Greater Wilmington and Greenville, N.C., markets. It continued with remodels in and around Raleigh, N.C., and, last year, in ­Charlotte, N.C.