Food Lion to remodel Richmond area stores

Chain plans to invest $110 million in the market

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion said it will remodel 71 stores in the greater Richmond, Va., market this year. The chain will invest $110 million in the stores, including the actual store revamps and additional price investments throughout the year, as well as investments in associates and the community through its Food Lion Feeds hunger relief initiative.

“Food Lion is proud to have been a part of the greater Richmond community since 1984, and we are excited to bring our newest format to this market,” Food Lion president Meg Ham said in a statement. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our customers, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. We want to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.”

As part of its “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” strategy, Food Lion has already brought enhanced ts Richmond stores in a number of ways, including expanding product assortments, installing new registers, lowering prices and improving service.

The remodels will result in refreshed stores that are easier to shop and navigate, the company said, allowing customers to get in and out of stores quickly. The remodeled stores will also feature tailored assortments, including more local products such as beer and wine, and expanded natural and organic selections.

Richmond is the sixth market to be remodeled and the stores are expected to be completed on a rolling basis between June and October. Food Lion said it will continue to launch enhancements across its more than 1,000 stores in 2017, and will also remodel additional markets over time. The company is currently remodeling 93 stores in the greater Greensboro, N.C., market, and has previously completed 142 stores in greater Charlotte, N.C., in 2016, 162 stores in the greater Raleigh, N.C., area in 2015, and 76 stores in the greater Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville, N.C., markets in 2014.