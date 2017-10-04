Giant/Martin’s vows to raise bar on service

CARLISLE, Pa. — Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets on Wednesday announced new service commitments to shoppers that include faster checkout lines. The company said these service promises are part of Giant/Martin’s ongoing focus on helping customers save money and time.

“We know our customers are busy so every minute counts when shopping at our stores,” said Tom Lenkevich, Giant/Martin’s president. “We consistently strive to raise the bar on our service. Our new service promises reaffirm our pledge to give our customers an easy and enjoyable shopping experience.”

The new service promises include: