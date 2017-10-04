Giant/Martin’s vows to raise bar on service

CARLISLE, Pa. — Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets on Wednesday announced new service commitments to shoppers that include faster checkout lines. The company said these service promises are part of Giant/Martin’s ongoing focus on helping customers save money and time.
“We know our customers are busy so every minute counts when shopping at our stores,” said Tom Lenkevich, Giant/Martin’s president. “We consistently strive to raise the bar on our service. Our new service promises reaffirm our pledge to give our customers an easy and enjoyable shopping experience.”
The new service promises include:
- A speedy checkout guarantee: If there are four or more separate customers in each available checkout line at any time, the fourth in line customer will get their grocery order for free (a customer is considered fourth in line if there are three other customers in every checkout lane with a cashier).
- A deli order guarantee. When shopping at the deli, customers will be offered the first slice of their deli order to check and/or taste. If not, they receive that order item for free.
