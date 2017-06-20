Giant/Martin’s sets succession plan

President Tom Lenkevich to retire at year's end and be replaced by Nick Betram, an executive at parent Ahold USA.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Nick Bertram, senior vice president of merchandising at Ahold USA, has been named as president of Giant/Martin’s, effective January 2018. Bertram was selected to succeed Tom Lenkevich, who has been Giant/Martin’s president since 2014 and is retiring at the end of the year.

“I am confident that Nick’s experience and knowledge will make his transition into the president’s role a smooth one,” said Kevin Holt, chief operating officer at Ahold USA. “Nick has been a key architect of our commercial strategy and a leader in the ongoing work to create brand-centric organizations that puts the customer at the center of all we do.”

Bertram has more than 20 years of retail experience, including several years at Ahold USA, which he joined in 2013. He previously oversaw store operations for Jewel-Osco across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. In addition, Bertram previously served as senior vice president for Supervalu and held other store operations positions of progressing responsibility with Walmart in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Giant/Martin’s is a division of Ahold USA. It operates nearly 200 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia under the names of Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets.