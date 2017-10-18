Gillette TREO razor is designed for use by caregivers

BOSTON — Procter & Gamble Co.’s (P&G’s) Gillette brand is offering caregivers in the United States and the U.K. the opportunity to sample TREO, an assisted razor designed for people who are unable to shave themselves.

The brand has said that while supplies last, U.S. and U.K. consumers are invited to request a product sample via a new website: www.gillettetreo.com.

In addition, during what will be a three-month pilot phase, a number of professional care homes and institutions in both markets are also partnering with the brand to offer Gillette TREO samples to professional caregivers and care recipients. From these thousands of at-home and institutional shaving experiences, the company said Gillette’s scientists and researchers plan to collect firsthand feedback to refine the TREO product experience.

“When we spoke with our partners, like ASA, we learned that the primary goal of family members and professional caregivers alike is to help maintain a sense of normalcy and to support lost functions – like the ability to shave oneself,” said Melissa Monich, vice president of research and development for global grooming at P&G. “We were struck by how important these day-to-day activities are in supporting the dignity, pride and morale of those who need assistance. This made us even more compelled to use our expertise to develop a more comfortable and safer experience — and that is what continues to inspire us on this TREO journey.”

The Gillette TREO is designed to meet the needs of the caregiver and the individual getting the shave.

“When researching the project, the first step was to visit a care facility to see how the assisted shaving experience is different when compared to how we shave ourselves,” said Matthew Hodgson, TREO’s lead designer at Gillette. “Very quickly, we noticed big differences and big difficulties. For example, we realized the ergonomics of the handle and direction of the blade completely change when turned to shave another person, and thus a complete redesign would need to be engineered.”

The team then offered a solution with a range of features designed to address the biggest differences: The blade is designed to make the shave safe and help prevent clogging; the handle operates like a paintbrush, with a divot for control and comfort for caregivers and those being cared for; and the shave gel, which is built into the handle, hydrates the hair and lubricates the skin for a comfortable, mess-free shave.