GMDC honors Vince Burke with award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Global Market Development Center (GMDC) presented its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to Vince Burke, partner at Burke Gillis Juliano Group (BGJ Group), during the organization’s annual General Merchandise (GM17) conference, held June 23 – 27 in Orlando.

“Vince is a longstanding and active member of GMDC and in the community, and he displays a genuine civic mindedness and strong commitment to all facets of the retail marketplace,” said GMDC president and CEO Patrick Spear. “Our industry has thrived as a result of his consistent thought leadership, creativity and innovation over the years, and will continue to as he shows value in new ways as a retail visionary. His success can be measured by the close business relationships he builds and his capacity to transform those into lifelong friendships. Vince is a true connector who enjoys bringing others together to form meaningful partnerships that benefit all in our rapidly disruptive industry.”

Burke is a retail industry veteran with more than 37 years of experience, much of it spent at Hallmark Cards Inc., where he served as vice president of strategic relationships and business development. In 2014 Burke founded his global consultancy group in 2014, which is focused on the supermarket, mass retail, convenience, drug and specialty channels. The BGJ Group’s offerings include executive management, market strategy, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and business development.

Besides serving as GMDC’s membership advisory board chair and a member of the organization’s Education Leadership Council and General Merchandise advisory boards, Burke serves in roles with the Kansas City Sports Commission and CASA. In 2013, Burke was named one of Mass Market Retailers’ “Seven Who Made a Difference.”