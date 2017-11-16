Gretchen Carlson tabbed as NACDS Foundation Dinner speaker

ARLINGTON, Va. — News anchor and best-selling author Gretchen Carlson will speak at this month’s NACDS Foundation Dinner in New York City.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores said Wednesday that Carlson is known for her insights on the political climate, news of the day and the stories making headlines worldwide. Most recently, she hosted “The Real Story” on Fox News for three years, and before that she co-hosted the cable morning news show “Fox and Friends” for more than seven years.

Also an advocate for children’s health and women in the workplace, Carlson was named one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” for 2017 by Time.

Her first book, Getting Real, became a national best-seller in 2015, and last month she released her latest book, Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back. In January, Carlson was enlisted as a columnist for Time‘s online “Motto” newsletter, where her writing largely focuses on issues relating to women in the workforce and women’s empowerment.

The 2017 NACDS Foundation Dinner, the 19th annual, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to present to NACDS Foundation supporters a true professional who is on the leading edge of journalism,” Kathleen Jaeger, president of the NACDS Foundation, said in a statement. “While Gretchen Carlson is widely recognized and respected for her remarkable journalism career, her leadership in children’s health issues also will be of particular interest and appreciation for the NACDS Foundation family. She serves as a national Trustee for the March of Dimes, with which the NACDS Foundation has worked closely on issues including Zika awareness and prevention.

“Also, this year she created the Gift of Courage Fund to empower young girls by helping them build self-esteem and confidence,” Jaeger added. “Gretchen Carlson will contribute tremendous energy, passion and insights to our evening and we look forward to welcoming her.”

As previously announced, the 2017 NACDS Foundation Dinner also will honor Umair Shah, executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health (HCPH), for his efforts to uphold public health during the Hurricane Harvey response and recovery efforts in Houston.

Shah, who’s also president of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, will be presented the NACDS Foundation’s 2017 Excellence in Patient Care Award for his extraordinary public health service.