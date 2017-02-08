GSK launches Flonase Sensimist allergy spray

WARREN, N.J. — GSK Consumer Healthcare is introducing nationwide Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief, an over-the-counter treatment for symptoms associated with seasonal and perennial allergies.

Flonase Sensimist, using MistPro technology, delivers a fine mist spray, providing nondrowsy, 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms including itchy, watery eyes; nasal congestion; runny or itchy nose; and sneezing, the company stated.

Taken once daily, directly in the nose, Flonase Sensimist is formulated to help protect against allergies caused by triggers including pollen, mold, dust and pets.

“For the more than 50 million Americans who suffer from allergies, the burden is more than just a stuffy nose,” said Dr. Clifford Bassett, founder and medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of New York. “Uncontrolled allergies have a measurable impact on quality of life, affecting children and adults. In my patient population, having a proactive treatment plan in place makes a big difference in managing their allergies.”

Flonase Sensimist is scent free and alcohol free

“GSK Consumer Healthcare has a strong heritage in discovering and developing respiratory products to meet patient needs worldwide,” said Jennifer Nadelson, senior brand manager for Flonase. “With Flonase Sensimist, we’re proud to offer allergy sufferers an additional product option providing more complete symptom relief in a new, unique, user-friendly device.”