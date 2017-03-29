GSK launches parodontax toothpaste in U.S.

WARREN, N.J. — GSK Consumer Healthcare has announced the U.S. launch of parodontax, a new daily toothpaste that is clinically proven to help control bleeding gums.

The company says parodontax is also clinically shown to help promote gum health by fighting plaque buildup. The toothpaste fosters smooth, pink gums and also works to strengthen teeth and keep the seal between gums and teeth tight, helping to protect against gum disease, according to the company.

“Whether you see a drop of blood occasionally or daily in the sink when you brush your teeth, you should never ignore your bleeding gums,” said GSK Consumer Healthcare medical expert and dentist Dr. Jim DiMarino. “Bleeding gums are a warning sign that your gums need treatment.”

In addition, parodontax toothpaste delivers the same benefits as an everyday toothpaste — cavity prevention, tartar control, whitening and fresh breath — with twice daily brushing.

Originally launched in Germany in 1937, the parodontax toothpaste brand comes to the U.S. using the active ingredient stannous fluoride with a singular focus on helping consumers leave bleeding gums behind.

The toothpaste is available in three flavors: Clean Mint, Whitening and Extra Fresh. A 3.4-ounce tube sells for a suggested $5.99.