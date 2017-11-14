GuruNanda Mini Tree diffuser debuts at Walmart

GuruNanda Mini Tree, an easy-to-use 100 ml USB diffuser for essential oils that utilizes ultrasonic waves to diffuse the oils for up to four hours.

BREA, Calif. — GuruNanda has introduced the

The essential oils together with water form a mist that disperses into the air without heating or compromising the benefits of the oil, according to the company.

The diffuser also features light-emitting diodes that change colors.

The Mini Tree is compatible with most laptops or USB wall outlets, and its compact shape makes it easy to use in the home, office or hotel room.

The diffuser has two modes of operation: continuous (up to three hours of mist) or intermittent (up to four hours of mist).

The GuruNanda Mini Tree retails for $19.88 and is available in the pharmacy section of select Walmart stores.