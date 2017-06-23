Hain Celestial Group promotes Langrock to CFO

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. announced the appointment of James Langrock as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Langrock succeeds Pasquale “Pat” Conte, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement, adding that Conte will work with Langrock to facilitate an orderly transition.

“We thank Pat for all his contributions to Hain Celestial over the past eight years from worldwide financial reporting to strategic initiatives, including productivity, and we wish him well in all his future endeavors,” Irwin Simon, Hain Celestial’s founder, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Langrock has more than a quarter-century of experience in financial and leadership positions. He joined Hain Celestial in 2015 as senior vice president, finance and treasurer. Previously, he spent seven years as executive vice president and CFO of online recruiting company Monster Worldwide Inc., where he oversaw financial operations, including budgeting, cost-saving initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and divestitures.

“James has been an important part of our finance team since joining the company, and more recently James has taken a leadership position as we completed our accounting review and finalized our audit,” Simon said. “We are pleased James will continue to provide his invaluable financial and operational expertise as we implement our strategic initiatives to better position Hain Celestial for our long-term success

Langrock said he is pleased to have the opportunity to lead Hain Celestial’s finance team. “We have a strong and focused team, dedicated to enhancing our financial reporting and partnering with our various business leaders to extend our market leading position as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives.”

Hain Celestial is a supplier of organic and natural products with operations in North America, Europe and India. Brands include Celestial Seasonings, Avalon Organics, Live Clean, Joya, Arrowhead Mills and Kosher Valley.