Hallmark celebrates Valentine’s Day with innovative offerings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards is celebrating this Valentine’s Day with a focus on craftsmanship and industry-leading innovation.

Hallmark’s 2017 collection delivers a range of all-new greeting cards, from intricately designed Hallmark Signature cards to innovative Light Pipe cards, with new technology and synchronized animation, the company said.

“Our shoppers are always looking for something new,” said Darren Abbott, Hallmark vice president of creative. “That’s why our creative team challenges themselves to push beyond the envelope to create stunning new ways for people to connect.”

Hallmark Signature features its largest assortment of Valentine’s Day cards ever. The premium collection offers a sophisticated point-of-view, trend-forward designs, rich textures and detailed embellishments, paired with warm, genuine messages, the company said.

“Our Signature cards represent the very best from Hallmark,” said Abbott. “Each one is a distinctive piece of art, with thoughtfully chosen words to ensure every card is as unique as the person receiving it.”

In addition the company said this year’s industry-leading greeting card innovations range from cards featuring blooming paper roses to color-changing lights and pop up lanterns.

Hallmark said its greeting cards will immerse recipients in lights and sounds that celebrate love in creative and memorable ways.

Hallmark also said it is extending its message this Valentine’s Day with an integrated national marketing campaign. The primary message, “Because there are no ordinary love stories, these are no ordinary cards,” encourages consumers to express their love to the extraordinary people in their lives. This message will reach consumers in a variety of channels and media.