Hallmark introduces virtual reality cards for Father’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Father’s Day, Hallmark Cards Inc. is bringing the latest top tech trend to greeting cards by launching virtual reality greeting cards that offer 360-degree viewing tied to the theme of the card: surfing, sky-diving, motorcycle racing and car racing.

“At Hallmark, we are merging digital trends with physical cards to take card giving and receiving to the next level,” said Tom Brantman, creative director of Hallmark Greetings Innovation. “Our virtual reality cards offer more than a sentiment — they provide a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Hallmark Virtual Reality Father’s Day cards feature four selections for 2017 with a detachable virtual reality pop-up viewer and simple instructions for how to view the video. The recipient can use a smart phone to access a website and open the YouTube app. By sliding the smart phone into the pop-up viewer, the recipient can experience surfing or driving a race car.

“With the affinity between men and technology, these cards are the perfect way to extend the gift of an experience and elevate the moment for Father’s Day,” said Shannon Ortbals, product manager of Hallmark Greetings Innovation. “The pop-up VR viewer has a patent pending and is much simpler than other options out there, making it easy for anyone to use.”

In addition to Father’s Day virtual reality cards, Hallmark is also introducing Playlist Cards that offers access to a specially curated song list on a popular music platform. Hallmark is also drawing on its portfolio of licensed content to bring a new collection of Shadowbox Light & Sound cards. This three-card collection features a superhero character in dimensional paper craft scenes with moving lights and recognizable sounds.