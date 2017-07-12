Hallmark offers card innovations for the summer

KANSAS CITY — Hallmark Cards Inc. has introduced a number of innovations, licensed characters and a premium wedding collection to draw traffic over the summer.

In the area of virtual reality, Hallmark has added a roller coaster ride and an epic journey in a hot air balloon. The two 360-degree videos are Hallmark-owned.

The company’s all-new Playlist Cards feature hits in country, rock, pop and hip hop music. Playlist Cards are designed to give the recipient access to an exclusive song list.

The company offers Tickle Pets cards that encourage the recipient to “tickle” the belly of the pet featured on the card, which vibrates.

Confetti Shakers are celebratory cards that can be shaken to cause confetti to dance across the cover to upbeat music.

Hallmark has added Color Changing Light Pipe Cards with alternating lights that change color and create the illusion of moving objects set to music.

Tropical Wire Blooms feature colorful tropical designs that come to life with upbeat music when the card is opened.

Hallmark’s portfolio of licensed content continues to grow and include characters from such summer blockbusters as Spider-Man.

Innovative formats include Pull & Pops cards, where a simple pull pops a character to life with sound, 3D Puzzles that create an interactive experience, Reversible Silicone Bands so children have a memento of a favorite character to wear around their wrist, Sound + Light Fun Clips that light up with sound and can be clipped to a belt loop or backpack, and Felt & Sound cards, which are soft to the touch and have a slider switch to activate sound.

Hallmark Signature wedding cards feature styles ranging from sophisticated, rich and elegant designs to feminine, detailed and handcrafted. The cards range from a reinterpretation of the classic wedding cake in gems and foils to a fully decked-out bride and groom in lace and fabric.