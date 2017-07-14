Halls Kids Pops mark firsts in pediatric category

The Mondelez International brand said Halls Kids Pops, for children ages 5 and older, combine cough and sore throat lozenges with a dietary supplement in a tasty pop.
Varieties include Halls Kids Cough & Sore Throat Pops (cherry and strawberry flavors) and Halls Kids Vitamin C Pops (orange flavor).
Mondelez noted that Halls Kids Pops mark a couple of firsts in the pediatric category: the first-ever cough and sore throat pops with menthol as the active ingredient, and the first nationally available vitamin C dietary supplement pop.
Each Halls Kids Cough & Sore Throat Pop contains 5 mg of menthol, an active ingredient that temporarily relieves cough and sore throat. The Halls Kids Vitamin C Pops provide 100% daily value of vitamin C (60 mg).
Halls Kids Pops come in resealable bags, each containing 10 pops. The product began rolling out to retailers nationwide starting this month.
