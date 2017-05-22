Health, beauty solutions are focal point at CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Pharmacy has unveiled a new store design with an expanded assortment of healthier food, health-focused products and beauty selections paired with informational signage. Together with digital programs, the changes represent the next evolution of the customer experience at CVS.

“Pharmacy is the heart of our business, and our focus on providing care to patients and customers defines everything we do in our stores,” said Helena ­Foulkes, retail division president and executive vice president at CVS Health. “Our new retail offerings leverage our deep expertise in health to enhance our customers’ shopping experience. The same guiding principles that led to the removal of tobacco from our stores extend to our commitment to deliver the most innovative health and beauty solutions.”

The company will continue to evolve the store experience “in order to meet the needs of our customers in the ever-changing retail landscape,” she added. “As we identify key elements that resonate, such as new product assortments, health services and other in-store experiences, we will find ways to bring them to life in CVS Pharmacy.”

The new format and deeper assortments are key elements of the next phase of the chain’s front-store growth strategy, first introduced in 2015. Over 800 CVS outlets nationwide have an enhanced design and assortment, and over 3,400 have expanded food and beauty offerings. The latest improvements are designed to drive growth in categories that are most closely tied to the retailer’s health-focused purpose and expertise while delivering a shopping experience that no other online or brick-and-mortar retailer can replicate.

“We did a lot of research to understand how to best serve our customers as we began to reimagine our store experience and we found that people are thinking about their health differently and taking a more proactive approach to staying well,” said Judy Sansone, senior vice president of front-store business and chief merchant. “With that in mind, we crafted a new shopping journey, all in the name of better health.”