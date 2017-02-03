i-Health boosts lineup with UP4 Probiotics acquisition

CROMWELL, Conn. — Building on its leading Culturelle line of probiotic supplements, i-Health Inc. plans to acquire the UP4 Probiotics brand from UAS Laboratories LLC.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. UP4 offers a comprehensive line of probiotic supplements, including products for adults, women, children and adults ages 50 and older.

The UP4 product lineup also includes daily, ultra high-potency and heart health probiotics, as well as chewable probiotic cubes for kids and adults.

“The acquisition of the successful, fast-growing and scientifically supported UP4 brand of probiotics will expand and accelerate i-Health’s leadership position in the probiotic category,” commented Wes Parris, chief executive officer of i-Health. “I am excited about the prospect of delivering even more new growth platforms based on strong science and innovation into the fast-growing probiotic category. In addition, the UP4 brand represents a perfect strategic complement to our category leading brand Culturelle.”

Besides Culturelle, i-Health’s brand roster includes AZO (urinary, vaginal and bladder health remedies and supplements), Estroven (menopause supplement), BrainStrong (memory support supplement), i-cool (menopause symptom relief supplement) and Ovega-3 (DHA and EPA omega-3 supplement).

“I am thankful and proud of the talented and passionate team at UAS Labs that built UP4 Probiotics into a compelling brand that resonates with today’s consumers. Their efforts helped expand the brand in health food stores plus gain distribution in Target, grocery and specialty supplement stores nationwide,” stated Kevin Mehring, CEO of Wasau, Wis.-based UAS Labs. “We know the experienced team at i-Health will build upon this growth and take the UP4 brand to the next level, ultimately helping more consumers live a healthier life with our probiotic-based solutions.”