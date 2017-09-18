Hello introduces toddler training toothpaste

MONTCLAIR, N.J — Hello Products has introduced Organic Apple Toddler Training Toothpaste for children ages 3 months to 2 years old.

The company said the clear gel is formulated with xylitol, erythritol, soothing aloe vera and other ingredients to help clean delicate teeth and gums.

Hello products are made in America with globally sourced ingredients and are gluten free, vegan, cruelty-free and free of synthetic dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads and triclosan.