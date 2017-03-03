Hello Sensitivity Relief toothpaste rolls out to stores

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Hello Products has extended its “naturally friendly” oral care lineup with Hello Sensitivity Relief Fluoride Toothpaste with Coconut Oil.

Hello Sensitivity Relief alleviates tooth pain from sensitivity and gently whitens teeth, the company said. The toothpaste is formulated with soothing aloe vera, moisturizing coconut oil and other natural ingredients to help prevent cavities and strengthen enamel.

In addition, Hello Sensitivity Relief toothpaste uses the maximum amount of potassium nitrate approved by the Food and Drug Administration to ease sensitivity pain, according to Hello Products. About one in eight U.S. adults have sensitive teeth, the company reported.

“As we developed Hello Sensitivity Relief Fluoride Toothpaste, we started with one simple question: Why does toothpaste for sensitive teeth have to be insensitive to your taste buds in order to be effective?” stated Craig Dubitsky, founder of Hello Products. “Using our guiding principles of effective, naturally friendly and delightful, we created a delicious paste that provides maximum strength sensitivity relief without the yucky aftertaste to help people eat and drink freely. Anything less than delicious and effective would be insensitive.”

Hello Sensitivity Relief contains no SLS/sulfates, which can cause or irritate existing allergies, canker sores or bad breath for some people, as well as no dyes, artificial sweeteners or flavors, preservatives, microbeads, gluten and triclosan, Hello Products said.

The product carries a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 4-ounce tube and is available nationwide in-store and online at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Amazon.