Hershey debuts new flavor, Hershey’s Gold

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Co. announced on Wednesday the launch of its Hershey’s Gold bars in celebration of its official sponsorship of the United States Olympic Committee and to mark the 100-day countdown to the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The new Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme Peanuts & Pretzels bars are a caramelized creme that features salty peanut and pretzel bits to give consumers a sweet, buttery taste that is topped off with a creamy and crunchy finish, the company said.

The bars are now available at select Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pa. Starting December 1, the Hershey’s Gold bars will be available in retailers nationwide.

“The buttery, sweet taste of Hershey’s Gold bars provides an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy our brand,” said Melinda Lewis, senior director/general manager of Hershey’s Franchise at Hershey. “We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste. The launch of Hershey’s Gold will introduce Americans to a new flavor and a new experience unlike any others before.”

In support of the Hershey’s Gold bars launch, and as a partner of Team USA, Hershey’s brand said that Apolo Ohno, two-time Olympic Gold medalist, and Rico Roman, 2014 Paralympic Winter Games Gold medalist, army veteran and 2018 Paralympic hopeful, would be part of its athlete roster of brand ambassadors.

In the lead up to, and during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, both Ohno and Roman will serve as Team Hershey’s athletes, the company said. In addition, Simone Biles, five-time Olympic medalist, who joined Team Hershey’s in advance of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, will help debut and celebrate the new flavor.

“The introduction of Hershey’s Gold bars marks a defining moment for The Hershey Co. as a chocolate innovator while also commemorating the influential and cultural moment of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Lewis. “We want consumers to share in this golden opportunity and be a part of this historic moment for Hershey and Team USA.”

The new flavor will be available in both standard size 1.4-ounce and king size 2.5-ounce.