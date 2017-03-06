Hot new products

NEW YORK — Health and beauty aids and consumables led a field of 28 winners at the 2017 Product of the Year Awards show. H&BA winners included Mucinex Fast-Max and Sinus-Max liquid gels in the O-T-C immediate relief category, and Centrum MultiGummies for women and men in health and wellness. Clear Eyes Pure Relief preservative-free eye drops won for eye care, and Amopé Gel­Activ insoles and inserts took the award in foot care.

Sensodyne True White won in oral care, while Kleenex facial cleansing, exfoliating cushions were honored in skin care. SweetSpot Labs washes and wipes took the accolade for feminine care, while Carmex Comfort Care was recognized in the lip balm segment. Schwarzkopf Keratin Color took the distinction among hair treatments.

Winners are chosen via a survey of 40,000 nationally representative consumers conducted by market researcher Kantar TNS. The voting base is the largest for any such awards.

Jona Mancuso, vice president of marketing at Carmex manufacturer Carma Laboratories Inc., said, “It’s rewarding to see positive consumer response to the new item and that they have embraced the first natural lip care line from the Carmex brand. The recognition within such a competitive category certainly makes all of those who worked to bring this product to market very pleased.”

Carma will leverage the “Voted Product of the Year” logo across all marketing channels, including product packaging, advertising, promotions, social media accounts and the Carmex website.

Consumables recognized with 2017 Product of the Year Awards included Werther’s Original Soft Caramels (sugar confections), Russell Stover Pecan Delight (chocolate), SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs (salty snacks) and Del Monte Fruit Refreshers (healthy snacks).

The winning beverage was Tetley Super Tea, while Broken Clouds Pinot Noir stood out among wines, and Smirnoff Red, White & Berry was the winning spirit.

Splenda Naturals was the winning sweetener, and Inspired by Happiness Cravin’ for Cookies & Cream layered cake was recognized among desserts. Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread was the top specialty bread.

“Competition is fierce among consumer brands, with thousands of new products introduced to the market each year,” commented Mike Nolan, chief executive officer of Product of the Year USA.

“This year’s winners will have a true advantage over competitors as they are able to utilize the distinctive red Product of the Year logo on packaging and in brand advertising to show shoppers that 40,000 consumers recommend their product against the competition.”

Winners in the home/household segment included Lysol Disinfecting Wipes (home care), Lysol Power & Fresh 6 automatic toilet bowl cleaner (bathroom cleaners), Charmin Essentials Soft (toilet paper), Tide purclean (liquid laundry), Tide Pods Plus Febreze Odor Defense (laundry packs), Snuggle Plus SuperFresh dryer sheets (fabric conditioners), Downy Fresh Protect with Febreze Odor Defense (laundry boosters), Air Wick Bloom scented oil warmer (air care), and Rain-X Latitude water repellency wiper blades (car care).