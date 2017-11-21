Hy-Vee to open a Wahlburgers in the Mall of America

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday that its first Wahlburgers restaurant franchise location will open this summer at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.

The 5,500-square-foot Wahlburgers outlet will be located on Level 2 of the giant mall, which is located just outside Minneapolis and is billed as the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America, encompassing 5.6 million square feet of space and including more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants, as well as an indoor amusement park.

“Hy-Vee is excited to launch the first of many new restaurants in partnership with Wahlburgers, and to bring a new dining experience to the Twin Cities,” said chairman, president and CEO Randy Edeker. “Families will enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere, served with the excellent customer service and hospitality that Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers are known for.”

Hy-Vee said the Wahlburgers outlet will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

Wahlburgers currently operates 17 locations in nine states and Canada. Hy-Vee announced in August that it plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. Plans for another Wahlburgers franchise location, scheduled to open in 2018, are underway in West Des Moines, Iowa.

In addition to the location at Mall of America, Hy-Vee will soon offer Wahlburgers-branded menu items in its full-service Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee is also a sponsor of the “Wahlburgers” reality TV series on the A&E network, which chronicles the Wahlberg brothers (chef Paul and actors Donnie and actors Mark and Donnie) and the restaurant franchise.