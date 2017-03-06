Hy-Vee promotes Aaron Wiese

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Aaron Wiese has been promoted to vice president of strategy/innovation at Hy-Vee Inc., where he will help develop new health, wellness and pharmacy strategies. He had been an assistant vice president of Hy-Vee and president of Amber Pharmacy.

As a result of Wiese’s move to the executive ranks, Mike Agostino has retaken the helm of Amber Pharmacy as president. Agostino was president of Amber and vice president of Hy-Vee before assuming a pharmacy innovation/business development role at Hy-Vee in January 2016.

“Aaron has done an incredible job helping us to adapt Amber and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to the Hy-Vee system. He has worked hand-in-hand with Mike to get Amber recognized as a customer service leader in specialty pharmacy, and he is the right person to keep us agile and take advantage of the industry’s fast-changing opportunities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Edeker says in their new roles Agostino and Wiese will continue to make an influential team: “Mike is one of the most respected voices in the industry nationwide. He has helped lead our specialty pharmacy efforts to great heights and will continue to do so while back in the driver’s seat at Amber Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions.”

Hy-Vee acquired Amber in 2014 after the two companies had worked together over several years to create Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions. Known as a pioneer in the specialty pharmacy industry, Amber is headquartered in Omaha, and has pharmacies in Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and San Bernardino, Calif.

Agostino joined Amber in 2008 after previously working as a vice president of managed care sales for Walgreens, where his responsibilities included operations, sales, business development, small business solutions, contracting and client services. Agostino is president-elect of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, serves on its board and is a member of its executive committee, membership committee and government affairs committee. He is an instructor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s pharmacy program and the author of many published articles.

Wiese started his career at Hy-Vee in 1993 and served as an operations manager at Hy-Vee Care for four years. In 2012, he became director of real estate strategic planning before moving to health/wellness strategic planning in 2013. In October 2014, he was promoted to assistant vice president of specialty pharmacy and vice president of Amber. A year later, he was promoted again to chief operating officer at Amber before taking over as president of the specialty pharmacy in 2016.