Iacobucci exits Ahold USA

CARLISLE, Pa. — Ahold USA announced the appointment of Don Sussman as executive vice president of merchandising, succeeding Andrew Iacobucci. At the time of the January 17 appointment, Sussman was president of the company’s Stop & Shop New York Metro division. Sussman has more than 37 years of retail experience, including leadership roles in marketing and merchandising. He has led three of the four Ahold USA retail divisions.

Iacobucci left the company to pursue an opportunity outside of the retail grocery industry, Ahold announced.

“We wish Andrew all the best and thank him for his contributions during his time at Ahold USA,” said chief operating officer Kevin Holt. “We are fortunate to have a strong merchandising leadership team in place. I am confident these appointments will continue the excellent merchandising support of our strong local brands and help them to accelerate and drive their businesses forward.”

The retailer also announced that Bob Yager will rejoin the Stop & Shop New York Metro division as senior vice president and division lead, with oversight of day-to-day operations. Yager was most recently with Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize company, as senior vice president of ­supply chain.

Finally, Nick Bertram, Ahold USA’s senior vice president of merchandising strategy and support, has been handed expanded duties, including day-to-day merchandising operations, the ongoing integration work with Delhaize America and vendor collaboration. Bertram has been with Ahold USA for nearly four years and has been instrumental in improving the company’s merchandising operations and strategy.