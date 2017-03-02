Industry mourns passing of May’s Drug’s Dave Berman

TULSA, Okla. — Dave Berman, a former senior vice president and partner at Tulsa, Okla.-based May’s Drug Stores, died on Feb. 25. He was 98.

Born in Alma, Mich., on October 19, 1918, Berman rose from humble beginnings. He started working in his father’s junk business driving a truck and making deliveries before school at the age of 12.

At May’s — which was sold in 2004 to USA Drug, which in turn was acquired by Walgreens eight years later — he enjoyed the company of his peers in the chain drug store industry.

He served in the Army during World War II, working his way up to the rank of chief master sergeant and was a Bronze Star recipient. During his military training in Joplin, Mo., he met Lucille Ludmeyer. They married in St. Louis in 1943, and over the years they shared office duties.

Through his entire life, Berman was sensitive to the plight of less-fortunate others and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include a son, Bob, who worked at May’s for more than 30 years, becoming vice president of buying and merchandising; two daughters, Debbie Berman of Houston and Jeannie Warden of Bellaire, Texas; and three grandchildren. His wife died in 2001.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zarrow Pointe, 2025 East 71st St., Tulsa, Okla., where he lived for many years.