Jewel-Osco adds home delivery

CHICAGO — Jewel-Osco has launched a delivery service in Chicago, allowing residents in many parts of the city to order groceries online and have them delivered to their homes.

Orders are being filled from 11 area Jewel-Osco stores, and delivery fees range from 95 cents to $9.95, depending on the size of the order and other variables.

Jewel-Osco is a chain operated by Albertsons Cos., which said that its home delivery sales increased 19% in the second fiscal quarter ended September 9, and that it was planning to expand its click-and-collect offerings.

“In addition to our retail footprint, we believe that digital innovation is becoming increasingly important to the success of our company as our customers’ preferences trend toward greater flexibility, convenience, service and personalization,” the company noted in its 10-Q filing.

The new service is being promoted with a video featuring chain president Doug Cygan. The video notes that Jewel-Osco had its start as a delivery company in 1899, so its introduction of a home delivery service represents a return to its roots.