Kellogg names Steve Cahillane CEO

NEW YORK — Kellogg Co. has tapped Steve Cahillane to become its new chief executive officer, effective October 2.

He succeeds John Bryant, who is retiring. Plans call for Bryant to continue as executive chairman until March 15, 2018, at which time Cahillane will assume the role of chairman as well.

Cahillane comes to Kellogg from Nature’s Bounty Co., where he served as president and CEO since joining the company in September 2014. He also has been on Nature’s Bounty’s board since that time.

Before joining Nature’s Bounty, Cahillane was president of Coca-Cola Americas, which includes the beverage giant’s North American and Latin American operations. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of Coca-Cola Refreshments and president of Coca-Cola Enterprise’s North American business.

Through his tenure at Coca-Cola, much of Cahillane’s career was spent in the beverage industry in North America and Europe. He began as a sales representative for E&J Gallo Winery, serving in several sales positions before becoming General Manager. In 1995, he founded State Street Brewing Co. in Chicago, which he owned until 1997, when he sold the business and joined Coors Distribution Co. as vice president and general manager. He joined InBev in 1999, serving as vice president of U.S. sales until 2001, when he was promoted to CEO of Labatt USA.

“Kellogg is an incredible company with a rich legacy and iconic brands that are beloved around the world,” Cahillane commented about his new post. “It will be my privilege and honor to work with such a talented group of employees as we pursue the tremendous growth opportunities before us.”

Bryant has served as Kellogg president and CEO since January 2011 and as chairman since July 2014. He has been a member of Kellogg’s board since July 2010. A longtime executive at Kellogg, Bryant joined the company in 1998 and has a range of roles, including chief financial officer, North America president, international president and chief operating officer.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as the CEO of Kellogg Co. over the past seven years. I am even more confident in the future of our company today than at any other time in my 20 years with Kellogg. I’ve decided that the time is right to hand over the reins to a new leader who can continue the transformation of this great company,” Bryant stated.

“Steve has a tremendous history of success as the CEO of Nature’s Bounty, a health and wellness company,” Bryant commented about his successor, “as well as in senior leadership roles around the world at blue-chip consumer packaged goods companies including Coca-Cola and AB lnBev.”