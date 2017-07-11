Kiss debuts its Gold Series hair tools

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y — Kiss Products Inc. has expanded its hair tool collection with the launch of its new Kiss Gold Series, a four-product line of metallic, matte gold and rose gold hair tools.
“We pushed style boundaries for our new items to fulfill consumers’ desires for premium-quality products that are compatible for all hair types, textures and lengths and that are available at accessible price points,” says Young Kim, director of the Kiss electronic products unit. “We are continually forging the path of creative innovation.”
The Kiss Gold Series includes anti-frizz ionic technology designed to protect the hair cuticle, keep the scalp safe and deliver heat styling for frizz-free hair, according to the company.
The Gold collection consists of:
- Kiss Tourmaline Gold hair dryer generates heat and negative ions, keeping hair full and free of frizz, the company says.
- Kiss Comb Straightener is a slim styling brush that detangles and straightens hair simultaneously. The triangular comb design lets users style their hair from short to long, from straight to volumizing and from creating bangs to flipping the hair.
- Kiss Ionic Smoothing Brush smooths the hair and eliminates static.
- Kiss Bristle Straightener is a ceramic plate detangler brush made with anti-frizz technology that the company says is ideal for fine, natural, thick, long and short hair.
Comments are closed.