Kiss debuts its Gold Series hair tools

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y — Kiss Products Inc. has expanded its hair tool collection with the launch of its new Kiss Gold Series, a four-product line of metallic, matte gold and rose gold hair tools.

“We pushed style boundaries for our new items to fulfill consumers’ desires for premium-quality products that are compatible for all hair types, textures and lengths and that are available at accessible price points,” says Young Kim, director of the Kiss electronic products unit. “We are continually forging the path of creative innovation.”

The Kiss Gold Series includes anti-frizz ionic technology designed to protect the hair cuticle, keep the scalp safe and deliver heat styling for frizz-free hair, according to the company.

The Gold collection consists of: