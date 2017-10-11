KISS Gold Edition hair tools roll out to Walmart, Kroger

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.

— KISS Products Inc. is expanding retail distribution of its KISS Gold Edition hair appliances and accessories to Walmart and Kroger.

KISS said Wednesday that the rollout to the two mass chains builds on KISS Gold Edition’s

launch in July exclusively at Amazon.com.

The four-product KISS Gold Edition line comes in metallic, matte gold and rose gold colors and includes the KISS Tourmaline Gold hair dryer, KISS Comb Straightener appliance, and the KISS Ionic Smoothing and KISS Bristle Straightener brushes.

KISS noted that an increase in demand for the Gold Edition products led the company to partner with big-box stores accessible to consumers nationwide.

“We are so excited about our partnerships with Walmart and Kroger,” stated Young Kim, director of KISS Products. “We are continuously pushing boundaries for our new items to fulfill consumers’ desires for premium quality products that are available at great price points and now easily accessible.”

The Kiss Gold Edition products became available at Walmart stores this month and are slated to hit shelves at Kroger stores on Nov. 1, Kiss Products said.