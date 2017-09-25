Kiss opens pop up beauty bar in New York

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Kiss Products Inc. is opening a pop up beauty bar in Manhattan where for two days customers can receive complimentary manicures and “lashovers,” choosing from dozens of nail designs and lash styles.

“We are very excited to unveil the Beauty Bar by Kiss,” said Annette Devita-Goldstein, senior vice president of global marketing at the company. “This pop up is a new and engaging way to experience our brand. Kiss makes extraordinary, salon quality beauty products that are accessible to all women. So for us, the Beauty Bar is not only a way to connect with our brand fans, we also want other women to experience Kiss products in a fun and memorable way.”

To kick-off the pop up Beauty Bar, Kiss enlisted actress and singer Teyana Taylor to host the press preview event on Thursday, September 28.

“I am ecstatic to be partnering with Kiss,” Taylor said. “I love all things beauty and am always changing up my look. There are no rules when it comes to beauty; I love bold looks, and bringing the drama with Kiss nails and lashes.”

Kiss has also enlisted two superstar beauty influencers, Patrickstarrr and Larlarlee, to talk about Kiss nails and lashes during the two-day consumer focused event. Customers can meet Patrick Simondac of @Patrickstarrr on Friday, September 29 and Laura Lee of @Larlarlee on Saturday, September 30, both from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30pm.

The Beauty Bar by Kiss, located at 224 Mulberry Street (Between Spring and Prince), will be open to the public on September 29th and September 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.