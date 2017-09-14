Kroger introduces Kitchen 1883 restaurant

The supermarketer is opening a ‘comfort food’ eatery

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co.’s culinary development team announced on Thursday a new restaurant concept, Kitchen 1883, offering diners a fresh take on comfort food.

The restaurant is set to open late next month in Union, Ky., about 16 miles southeast of Cincinnati. The name is a nod to the year Kroger was founded.

Kitchen 1883’s menu is a melting pot of American and international flavors, the company said in a statement.

“With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food,” explained Daniel Hammer, Kroger’s vice president of culinary development and new business. “The restaurant will feature a made-from-scratch menu, handcrafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.”

Restaurant employees will be encouraged to share their passion for food and to help create an environment focused on hospitality and quality service that is unmatched in the restaurant industry, according to the company statement. “If you are food impassioned, have a hobby of sharing great food finds, and are interested in opportunities to grow your food career, we are hungry to learn more about you,” stated Hammer.

Kroger is one of the world’s largest grocery retailers, serving nearly 9 million customers with 2,793 food stores operating under a number of banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company also operates 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.