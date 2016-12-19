Kroger names exec for digital

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. announced the appointment of Yael Cosset as chief digital officer, effective January 27, the date of the retirement of Kevin Dougherty, 63, who now holds the job.

The 43-year-old Cosset is chief commercial officer and chief information officer of 84.51°, Kroger’s consumer insights subsidiary. The name is a reference to the longitude of the company’s location in downtown Cincinnati.

“Yael is a passionate advocate for using customer science to make a difference in the lives of our customers. His deep experience in applying technology and innovation in retail make him a perfect fit for this important role,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Dougherty joined Kroger in 2001. “Kevin has been an integral partner in leading our logistics operation and, over the last several years, Kroger’s strategic entry into the digital space,” McMullen said.