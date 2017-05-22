Kroger names Rx president

CINCINNATI — Colleen Lindholz, president of The Little Clinic, the retail clinic of Kroger Co., is now the president of pharmacy as well. Lindholz, who has been president of The Little Clinic since 2015, takes over her new pharmacy responsibilities from Philecia Avery, who resigned earlier this month.

“Colleen is passionate about helping people live healthier lives,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising. “Colleen’s leadership will help bring our pharmacy and The Little Clinic teams together to advance our mission to simplify health care and create solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition for our customers.”

Lindholz joined Kroger in 1995 as a pharmacy intern in the Cincinnati/Dayton Division. She held several leadership roles in pharmacy and human resources before being promoted to director of pharmacy sales and marketing at Kroger’s general office in 2013.

Kroger operates 2,255 in-store pharmacies in 2,796 supermarkets under various banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia.